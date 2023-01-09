Sligo Council President Named Chairperson of Sewer Authority



SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The January 3rd meeting of the Sligo Borough Authority turned into somewhat of a reorganizational meeting following the resignation of Board Chairman Jeff Elder. Sherry Laughlin, a member of the authority, was elected chair.

Other members include Vice Chairman Kerry Graham and Don Lawrence. Council member Jason Kriebel was appointed to fill the Authority vacancy.

Laughlin is no stranger to serving as chair for many organizations, including Sligo Borough Council, Rec Center, COG Board, and even her church board.

Authority updates presented included a report that G-Force, the new company assisting in the operation of the sewage plant, made its first visit on December 27 and completed the EDMR permit registration form for modifying certifiers of the facility, adding G-Force operator, Gavin Guarino.

Most wastewater treatment facilities are required to submit Discharge Monitoring Reports (DMRs) that summarize effluent monitoring results to the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Maintenance Supervisor Shaun Kline reported G-Force also suggested some improvements for operation and emphasized processes to improve and clean up at the Sligo site.

The Authority also delivered an invoice to Kinetic by Windstream of $100.25 for 6,800 gallons of water obtained by their crews at the sewer plant.

The meeting of Sligo Borough Council followed the Authority and once again started with the discussion of resignation.

Council member Michelle Elder texted on December 14 that she was resigning from the council. With no response to an email from the Borough requesting a written resignation, the council decided not to accept the resignation until a written letter of resignation is received.

Council President Sherry Laughlin said the formal resignation is needed for elected officials, but not needed for appointed positions such as the Authority.

In other business:

• The COG Pool Board hired Dave Hartle as the 2023 Pool Manager.

• Justin Elder was hired as a part-time building janitor for the rec center in January but changed his mind about the position. Dick Vasbinder was then interviewed for the position and hired.

• Received an e-mail from Sandy Mateer with the Redbank Valley Trails Association offering bridge recommendations related to the Sligo footbridge project. The footbridge project is moving forward implants have been submitted that include federal and state funding, so council so it will be too late to change plans now.

• American Rescue Plan funds will use the allocated $40,027.00 for the footbridge project and allocate the remaining funds by December 31, 2024, and spend them by December 31, 2026.

• Applied to the Clarion Conservation District for dirt and gravel low volume roads grant for Front Street Extension drainage and repairs project estimated at $95,165.00.

• Received a notice that PA American Water Company, intense to submit to the PA DEP for issuance of a general permit utility line stream crossing for a waterline replacement project located near Madison Street. Sligo Borough was to submit comments for consideration within 30 days from the letter dated December 12, 2022.

• The Borough received a request from Steve Allison, of the Clarion County Association of Township Officials, for the borough to consider helping support EMS services. A discussion followed with no action taken. Questions ranged from what Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service is using its money and if the intention is to attract more qualified EMTs or paramedics, will it really attract more people?

• Some municipalities have already adopted a special tax for EMS services, but there was little support at Tuesday night’s meeting without more transparency about the operation of the local ambulance service.

Council members attending the meeting included Sherry Laughlin, Tyler Smith, Susan Risher, and Jason Kriebel.

