SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Jack Burkett
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jack Burkett.
Jack has been part of the Beverage-Air family for over 48 years.
While working in fabrication, Jack continued his education and became an engineer. His years of experience and expertise have made him an invaluable employee that Beverage-Air is fortunate to have had for so long.
Jack not only accomplishes his daily tasks, but he also continues to pass on his knowledge to new employees and is also instrumental in the execution of very large projects.
Jack plans to continue working for the foreseeable future stating he “likes what (he does) and would miss the people.”
Jack credits Ken Doverspike for much of his success; Ken is the only employee at Beverage-Air who has been there longer than Jack. He truly appreciates all of the people he works with.
“We have a bunch of good people here,” Jack added.
Jack enjoys spending time with his wife, Kathy, children, and grandchildren when he’s not at Beverage-Air. He uses the same skills at home as he does at work by designing and building things around his house.
