SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Offers Factory First and Factory Second Automotive Batteries
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Riverhill Battery Warehouse has an excellent inventory of factory first and factory second automotive batteries.
Factory first batteries come with a 5-year warranty and factory seconds come with a one-year warranty. Stop by Battery Warehouse, and they will match and install a new battery for you in minutes.
Riverhill Battery Warehouse offers a full line of services to make your next battery purchase easy:
Quick Fact: Did you know it takes about 15 miles of driving for your alternator to recharge your battery from starting your vehicle? If a vehicle is making many small trips, you may need to charge your battery occasionally.
For pricing and options stop by Riverhill Battery Warehouse:
11041 Route 322
Shippenville, PA 16254
Phone: 814-227-2123
135 Allegheny Blvd
Brookville, PA 15825
Phone: 814-849-0175
Riverhill Battery Warehouse Hours:
Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.