SPONSORED: Riverhill Battery Warehouse Offers Factory First and Factory Second Automotive Batteries

Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Riverhill Battery WarehouseSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Riverhill Battery Warehouse has an excellent inventory of factory first and factory second automotive batteries.

Factory first batteries come with a 5-year warranty and factory seconds come with a one-year warranty. Stop by Battery Warehouse, and they will match and install a new battery for you in minutes.

Riverhill Battery Warehouse offers a full line of services to make your next battery purchase easy:

  • Free battery and charging system tests;
  • Custom built cables for special applications;
  • Assembly of specialty and O.E. battery packs;
  • Full line of battery chargers in stock;
  • Accessories for many battery powered items; and
  • Official Battery Recycling Center.

    • Quick Fact: Did you know it takes about 15 miles of driving for your alternator to recharge your battery from starting your vehicle? If a vehicle is making many small trips, you may need to charge your battery occasionally.

    auto 2

    For pricing and options stop by Riverhill Battery Warehouse:

    11041 Route 322
    Shippenville, PA 16254
    Phone: 814-227-2123

    135 Allegheny Blvd
    Brookville, PA 15825
    Phone: 814-849-0175

    Riverhill Battery Warehouse Hours:

    Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

    For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.

    riverhill-battery-warehouse


