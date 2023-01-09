Summerville Woman Scammed Out of $20K Over Course of Two Months

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a local woman was reportedly scammed out of approximately $20,000 over the course of two months.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to Mount Pleasant Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a theft around 4:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7.

Police say it was discovered through interviews that a known victim suffered a loss of approximately $20,000.00 through various applications over the course of two months by a white, non-hispanic male suspect.

The victim is a 69-year-old Summerville woman.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

