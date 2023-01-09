 

Teen Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Tree Along Evans City Road

Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police lineCONNOQUENESSING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was killed after police say he lost control of his vehicle in Butler County on Sunday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Sunday, January 8, on Evans City Road, in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County.

Police say 19-year-old Conner J. Checkan, of Butler, was traveling eastbound in a 2012 Volkswagen GTI when he lost control of the vehicle for “unknown reasons.”

The Volkswagen then exited the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

Checkan suffered fatal injuries. He was not using a seat belt.


