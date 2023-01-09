UPDATE: Paint Boulevard Reopens Following Vehicle Crash; Coroner Dispatched to Scene

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 66 has reopened on Paint Boulevard following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was dispatched to the scene.

According to a Clarion-County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 6:38 a.m. on Monday, January 9, for a multi-vehicle crash on Paint Boulevard, near Greencrest Drive in Shippenville, (near Jiffy Mart), Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and Shippenville-Elk Township Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

The roadway reopened around 9:10 a.m.

The area near Exit 60 in Paint Township was closed to traffic in both directions for nearly three hours, according to the dispatcher.

This story will be updated as additional information emerges.

