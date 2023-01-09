 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Paint Boulevard Reopens Following Vehicle Crash; Coroner Dispatched to Scene

Monday, January 9, 2023 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

1B7C7F2B-732E-499C-ABD1-EB2C8DE5A592PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 66 has reopened on Paint Boulevard following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was dispatched to the scene.

According to a Clarion-County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 6:38 a.m. on Monday, January 9, for a multi-vehicle crash on Paint Boulevard, near Greencrest Drive in Shippenville, (near Jiffy Mart), Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and Shippenville-Elk Township Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

The roadway reopened around 9:10 a.m.

The area near Exit 60 in Paint Township was closed to traffic in both directions for nearly three hours, according to the dispatcher.

This story will be updated as additional information emerges.

A53AEAC1-ACE0-4C34-B1E5-0B81A730535E


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.