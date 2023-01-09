YMCA Announces Co-Ed Competitive Basketball League

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is accepting teams for the Adult Co-ed Basketball League that will begin on January 24. The deadline for team entries is January 14, 2023.

(Archived photo above: Spring 2021 basketball league champs.)

The YMCA Adult Basketball league is for ages 18 & up. Men and Women are welcome on all teams.

Two leagues will be formed. Teams can enter the Competitive A-League or Semi-Competitive B-League (for fun).

The basketball season includes a six-game regular season plus playoffs.

Games are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the YMCA. Games start as early as 7:00 p.m. and will consist of two, 20-min halves, running clock format.

The registration deadline for teams and full payment is January 14th. The schedule and rules will be sent to team captains by January 14th. Teams may consist of 7-12 players.

Games will begin on January 24th and playoffs will finish the week of March 14th. The cost is $280.00 per team.

Online registration is available or teams may drop off payment with registration forms.

To learn more, contact John at 814-764-3400.

