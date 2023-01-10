7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayCloudy, with a high near 38. Light southwest wind.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.
WednesdayIncreasing clouds, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdayShowers, mainly after 1pm. High near 49. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday NightShowers. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
FridayA chance of rain showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 37.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
M.L.King DayMostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
