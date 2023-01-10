 

Alexander F. Forbes III

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-o8dykkPODkODH2yAlexander F. Forbes III, age 71, of Leeper, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Coral Gables, FL, on July 24, 1951, to the late Alexander and Marion (Carpentino) Forbes Jr.

Alexander is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marilyn Forbes of Leeper; sons, Alexander F. Forbes IV and Austin J. Forbes of Marble, Seth (Amy) Sammet of Central Square, NY; daughters, Marla G. Forbes of Holiday, FL, and Amanda F. Masterjohn of Orlando, FL. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Marina Masterjohn and Emma Sammet.

Alexander is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Guy M. Forbes.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


