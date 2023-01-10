Area Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Embankment on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:47 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 west, near mile marker 64.2, in Clarion Township.

Police say 39-year-old John K. Seacrist, of Brookville, was traveling in a 2017 Ford Explorer in the left lane when he began to lose control of the vehicle. The Ford crossed over to the right lane, went toward the fog line, and began to rotate clockwise. It then exited the roadway while continuing to rotate and travel approximately 75 feet before striking a cement barrier with the left rear tire.

The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to final rest.

Seacrist and his passengers—30-year-old Breanna M. Seacrist and a one-year-old male, both of Brookville—were not injured.

The two adult passengers were using seat belts, while the child was restrained with a front-facing child safety seat.

According to police, Seacrist was charged with a traffic violation.

Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing assisted on the scene.

