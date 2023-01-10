BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15.

(PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.)

“Good Morning,” the post began. “Well, I’m sad to announce that the decision has been made!! Our final day her at Cranberry will be Sunday January 15.”

The post said that the reason for the closure is financial, saying, “We are sorry but expenses just surpass our $$$ coming in. It’s been our pleasure to assist and meet you all through the years here.”

The post stated that today is the final “bargain day,” and that no new movies would be coming to the theater.

“Remember,” the post says, “Meadville is staying open and [we] will be happy to meet you. Farewell to our patrons with ❤️.”

This story will be updated.

