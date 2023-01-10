Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooked Sweet ‘n’ Sour Pork

This recipe is bursting with flavor!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons paprika

1-1/2 pounds boneless pork loin roast, cut into 1-inch strips



1 tablespoon canola oil1 can (20 ounces) of unsweetened pineapple chunks1 medium onion, chopped1 medium green pepper, chopped1/4 cup cider vinegar3 tablespoons brown sugar3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce1/2 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons cornstarch1/4 cup cold waterThinly sliced green onions, optionalHot cooked rice, optional

Directions

-Place paprika in a shallow bowl. Add pork, a few pieces at a time, and turn to coat. In a nonstick skillet, brown pork in oil in batches over medium-high heat. Transfer to a 3-qt. slow cooker.

-Drain pineapple, reserving juice; refrigerate the pineapple. Add the pineapple juice, onion, green pepper, vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and salt to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or until meat is tender.

-Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into pork mixture. Add pineapple. Cover and cook 30 minutes longer or until the sauce is thickened. If desired, sprinkle with green onions and serve over rice.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.