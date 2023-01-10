Clarion County VA Director Judy Zerbe Retiring

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Judy Zerbe’s last day as full-time director of Clarion County Veterans Affairs is Friday after starting work in the office in 1995.

“I love meeting new people,” said Zerbe (pictured above). “I’ve met some wonderful people and I’ve made some wonderful lifelong friends with the veterans and their families.”

“Some of these guys, the Vietnam vets especially, would come in with pictures of their kids in high school, then graduation, then getting married, and then bringing you pictures of grandchildren. It’s like I’ve grown up with some of these people.”

Judy started in 1995 when she went in two days a week to learn the job from Secretary Theresa Baker who was leaving. She didn’t actually go on payroll until 1996, and Paul Lieberum was VA Director.

Ernie Hartwig was a part-time director, and Judy was a full-time associate director. John Reed was the next part-time director, and Judy was rewarded with the director position when Reed left.

The nature of the job is veterans coming in because they need help.

“It’s heartbreaking when they’re coming here because they are ill,” remembers Judy. “It’s heartbreaking when they’re putting a veteran in a home. You get to know them and know their families.

“They usually need help because of some illnesses from exposures in the military. We help with burial benefits, and we help the families with the burial benefits. We can help families when they’re putting veterans into an assisted living facility or a nursing home. We help with getting them some extra funds to pay for that if they become 100 percent disabled. Through the VA, we can get them property tax exemption.”

Veterans Affairs offers many programs through the State and Federal Departments of Military and Veterans affairs. One of the jobs of a VA Office is to get the information out there to veterans.

“When they come in, they’re really in need. You really feel like you’ve accomplished something. Those are some lasting friendships with veterans and their families.

“I really do think we’ve accomplished a lot of things, but there are more things I would have liked to have done but couldn’t because of the rules and regulations, and some people just didn’t qualify.

“I feel like I’ve helped a lot of people, and that’s what it’s all about; you get your bad times, and you get the people that aren’t happy with you. Some are mad at you, but for the most part, people are very appreciative.”

Mounting Paperwork

“The paperwork is ridiculous anymore, and it’s not paperwork–it’s computer work. For example, for someone to go to an assisted living facility, one form is 11 pages long. And, there’s six forms you have to use.

“It was supposed to be a paperless society, and we may not be doing it on paper, but we’re doing more on a computer than we ever did on paper. There are a lot of conditions and time delays, but it is rewarding to be able to help people.

Clarion VA Clinic helps veterans

“The Clarion County VA Clinic in Monroe Township helped the local vets because a lot of them were at the point where World War II and Korean War vets didn’t want to drive to Butler. It was a long drive, there’s no good way to get there, and a lot of them were with health issues that precluded them from getting there.”

The outpatient clinic offers general medical care and specialty health services, including physical exams, routine laboratory services, an anticoagulant clinic, women’s health care, mental health care, palliative care, and tobacco cessation counseling.

Continuing part-time

“The commissioners asked me if I would work part-time for a while until Rodney Sherman felt that he was comfortable with the position.

“The job is often feast or famine. You may have your downtimes, but when you have those down times is when you catch up on your cemetery listings and your state registration for your cemeteries, you purge your files, so there’s always something to do.

“There’s always research to do when someone files a claim. You have to research it to see if there’s something else that could be linked to that condition that they may have.”

Zerbe offers recommendations for new vets:

• Need to file their DD214 (discharge) where they live, and they need to contact their local VA office and get registered there;

• Need to keep up on the different conditions and items that the VA is approving for when they served, because VA Offices don’t get a list of who gets discharged;

“We don’t know that they are there unless they come to see us,” Zerbe explained.

“We’re linked with the Department of Defense, so anyone that got out after 2000, we can actually pull their discharges. It’s still a good idea to come in and file, so you know where it’s at and your family knows where it’s at.”

Family tradition

Judy didn’t serve in the military, but many in her family did.

“My grandfather was World War I, my father was World War II, seven of my nine uncles were in the military, two of my sons served, and two brothers-in-law’s were also in the military.“

In terms of retirement, her eyes light up when she talks about watching over her grandchildren and playing with the next generation.

Pictured below: Judy Zerbe with her family of military veterans.

