Dirt Bike Valued at Over $7,500 Stolen from Yard on Route 322

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a theft of a dirt bike valued at over $7,500.00 from a residence along Route 322.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, January 7, a known victim reported that his red 2017 Honda RX450 dirt bike was stolen from his yard along U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 2:00 p.m. on November 14 and 1:00 p.m. on December 17.

The actor(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The dirt bike is valued at $7,598.11, police say.

The victim is a 31-year-old Clarion man.


