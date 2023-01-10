Dirt Bike Valued at Over $7,500 Stolen from Yard on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a theft of a dirt bike valued at over $7,500.00 from a residence along Route 322.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, January 7, a known victim reported that his red 2017 Honda RX450 dirt bike was stolen from his yard along U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 2:00 p.m. on November 14 and 1:00 p.m. on December 17.

The actor(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The dirt bike is valued at $7,598.11, police say.

The victim is a 31-year-old Clarion man.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.