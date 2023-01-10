Engagement Announcement: Tyler Fulmer and Tomi Stewart



Eugene and Deborah Stewart, of Tionesta, have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Tomi Stewart, to Tyler Fulmer.

Tyler is the son of Dave and Melissa Fulmer, of Franklin.

Tomi and Tyler have known each other for 10 years.

They are planning a traditional wedding on May 20, 2023, at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Franklin.

The couple will reside in Franklin.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.