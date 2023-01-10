 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Engagement Announcement: Tyler Fulmer and Tomi Stewart

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

TYLER & TOMI a
Eugene and Deborah Stewart, of Tionesta, have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Tomi Stewart, to Tyler Fulmer.

Tyler is the son of Dave and Melissa Fulmer, of Franklin.

Tomi and Tyler have known each other for 10 years.

They are planning a traditional wedding on May 20, 2023, at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Franklin.

The couple will reside in Franklin.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.