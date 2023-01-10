Featured Local Job: All Positions Open
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 09:01 AM
Faller’s Furniture has moved and is currently hiring for all positions.
Open positions include:
- Sales Staff
- Warehouse Help
- General Support
Stop by Faller’s Furniture at 443 S. 5th Avenue, Clarion to fill out an application and interview on the spot:
Wednesday, January 11th from 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m
Friday, January 13th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.