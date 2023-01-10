 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher.

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher to begin February 15, 2023.

PA Certification including 6th Grade is required. The position will be full-time temporary and salary will be commensurate with education and experience in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Applications as well as resume and cover letter from qualified persons interested can be submitted electronically to:

[email protected]

or mailed to Attn:
Dr. Joseph Carrico
221 Liberty Street, Clarion PA 16214.

The successful candidate will be required to provide the necessary clearances and documents such as but not limited to:

  • Act 24/82 Form PDE 6004
  • Act 34 PSP Criminal Record Check
  • Act 114 FBI Criminal History Check
  • Act 151 Child Abuse clearances
  • complete the required Act 168 forms

Applications will be accepted until January 27th or until the position has been filled.


