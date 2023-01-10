Featured Local Job: Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide.

This will be a school year position, five hours per day.

Experience working with special needs students, teaching certificate, or highly qualified status preferred but not required.

Must be able to obtain Act 34, Act 15, and FBI fingerprint clearances.

Send letter of interest, current resume, and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214.

Position is open until it’s filled. E.O.E.

