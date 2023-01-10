Leeper Man Allegedly Shoves Grandfather to Ground During Dispute

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man was arrested after he reportedly pushed his grandfather to the ground during a dispute in Farmington Township.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Vanek Jr., of Leeper, on Thursday, January 5, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a report of an inactive domestic at a residence on Leaf Circle in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4.

Around 3:09 p.m., responding troopers were en route to the incident when they located Joshua Vanek walking along State Route 36, without a shirt and just shorts on, near the physical address of 4764 Route 36, Farmington Township.

Troopers were informed by the complainant that Vanek had left his residence with no shirt on wearing shorts. Vanek continued walking north on Route 36 after observing police stopping. He was given multiple verbal commands to stop walking so troopers could question him about the incident, the complaint states.

Vanek continued walking when troopers attempted to detain him as he was “acting irate” and saying, “You have no right to talk to me,” the complaint indicates.

Troopers attempted to place Vanek’s hands behind his back when he started to resist, causing troopers to use force to gain compliance, the complaint notes.

Vanek continued to resist until he was eventually placed in hand restraints.

Troopers responded to the residence of Vanek’s grandfather to investigate the inactive domestic on Leaf Circle.

The victim related he and Vanek were engaging in a verbal argument when Vanek shoved him to the ground, causing lacerations to his left and right forearms and his left elbow, the complaint states.

Vanek was arraigned at 6:00 p.m. on January 4 on the following charges in front of District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous Physical Offense, Summary

He is currently free on a $2,500.00 surety posted by a professional bondsman

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, January 17, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

