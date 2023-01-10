Local Woman Accused of DUI Following Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Police say a Lickingville woman was traveling north on Horsecreek Road when her 2021 Toyota RAV4 traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch with its undercarriage. The vehicle continued north in the ditch and began to spin clockwise and then overturned onto its roof.

The woman was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, she was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.