Patricia “Pat” Shaffer, 85, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday morning, January 8, 2023, at her son’s home in Marienville surrounded by her family.

Born on November 8, 1937, in Marienville, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Lillian Mortimer Shick.

She was a graduate of East Forest High School and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sharon, PA and the Order of the Eastern Star.

In 1956 in Marienville, PA she married Robert R. Shaffer. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2021.

Her pastimes included reading, shopping, walking, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and baking.

She was FAMOUS for her Cinnamon Rolls.

Those surviving her are her sons, Robert (Jo) Shaffer and Jeff Shaffer; her daughter, Jennie (David) Feldkamp; her brother, LeRoy “Skip” (Sherri) Shick; her sisters, Dottie (Jim) Burg and Shirley (Art) Candiotti; her grandchildren, Zachory (April) Shaffer and Jacob (Sarah) Shaffer; and her great grandchildren, Owen, Harrison, Waylon, Evelyn, Lucy and Naomi.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 2-4PM & 6-8PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Marienville Presbyterian Church.

Interment will follow at North Forest Cemetery, Jenks TWP, Forest County.

Her family suggests memorial donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

