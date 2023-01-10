Police Investigating Theft of $5K From Sligo Woman

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of $5,000.00 in Sligo Borough.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred at 4:32 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, on Front Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say $5,000.00 was stolen from a known 21-year-old Sligo woman.

No further details were released.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.