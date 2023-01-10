 

SPONSORED: Drive Safely This Winter With Snow Tires from Kerle Tire!

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Kerle Tire - newCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Drive safely this winter with snow tires you can trust. Shop local, shop at Kerle Tire Company located on Mays Road in Clarion!

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!

Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.

Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.


