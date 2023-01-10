State Police Calls: Package Containing Laptop Stolen From Clarion Township Front Porch

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Package Containing Laptop Stolen From Clarion Township Front Porch

Clarion-based State Police are investigating the theft of a package from a front porch on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

According to a release issued on January 7, the incident happened at 10:49 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

Police say a FedEx package containing a laptop valued at $500.00 was stolen.

The victim is a 33-year-old Clarion woman.

The investigation continues.

Harassment in Monroe Township

PSP Clarion was dispatched to the Motel 6 located on United Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a harassment call around 8:03 p.m. on Friday, January 6.

Police say a mother and son began to argue when the son grabbed and pulled his mother by the arm.

The victim is a 61-year-old Clarion woman.

PSP Clarion have filed charges of harassment against a known 43-year-old Clarion man.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

