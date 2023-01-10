Tionesta Man Caught With Explosive Devices

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man who overdosed in Oil City was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after being transported to an area hospital on Sunday evening.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, emergency units were dispatched for an unconscious male lying on the side of the road on State Route 62, in Oil City, Venango County, around 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, January 8.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a male—later identified as Nicholas Gabriel Geffel—on the ground underneath a bicycle. It was believed that Geffel was overdosing, the complaint states.

Medical personnel administered Narcan (naloxone) to Geffel, and after multiple doses, he started to become conscious, the complaint indicates.

After being identified by police, Geffel stated he lived in Tionesta. He was loaded into the ambulance along with his belongings and transported to UPMC Northwest, the complaint notes.

Around 8:00 p.m., UPMC Northwest and PSP Franklin called the Oil City Police Department stating that Geffel was in possession of “two cylindrical devices with a fuse coming from the end of each device,” according to the complaint.

The devices were found in a black bag of Geffel’s, the complaint notes.

Oil City Police then contacted the City of Erie Bomb Squad who stated they would come down and examine the device. One device was white in color with a fuse coming out of the end, while the other device was black in color with a fuse coming out of the end, the complaint indicates.

An x-ray of the device by the Erie Bomb Squad showed “what appears to be many round objects inside the tube surrounded by some type of powder,” according to the complaint.

The Erie Bomb Squad was able to confirm that the devices founds were active explosive devices, the complaint notes.

The devices were secured and transported by the Erie Bomb Squad for further analysis.

Geffel was arraigned at 10:45 a.m. on January 9 on the following charges in front of Judge Fish:

– Weapons of Mass Destruction – Unlawful Possession or Manufacure, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Risking Catastrophe, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Geffel is lodged in the Venango County Prison with bail denied. The bail action reason was listed as “Threat to Society/Out on Bail for previous charges.”

A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday, January 18, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.