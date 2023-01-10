Two Passengers Injured in Collision on Route 322

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two passengers were injured following a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Paint Township last Monday.

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Saturday, January 7, this crash occurred on 28th Division Highway, in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 10:23 a.m. on Monday, January 2.

Police say 34-year-old Michael R. Troutman, of Fryburg, was attempting to enter the highway in a 2014 Ford Escape and pulled out in front of a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban operated by 53-year-old James J. Hilinski, of Clarion, that was traveling west.

Hilinski’s vehicle struck Troutman’s vehicle in the left front portion.

Troutman and Hilinski were not injured.

Troutman’s passenger—36-year-old Melissa A. Troutman, of Fryburg—suffered suspected minor injuries.

Hilinski’s passenger—51-year-old Kelli J. Hilinski, of Clarion—also suffered suspected minor injuries.

According to police, neither woman was transported by EMS from the scene.

All four occupants were using seat belts.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Troutman was charged with a traffic violation, according to police.

