Well-Known Teacher, Coach, Businesswoman Mame (Marian) Estadt Passes Away at 83

Mame (Marian) Estadt, 83, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Born November 5,1939, she was the second of nine children to Paul and Martina Siegel.

Mame was a graduate of North Clarion High School and Clarion State College.

She married Dan Estadt on August 29, 1959; they went on to have three children, Kelley, Danny and Dave.

Mame was a high school English teacher for 40 years, starting at Tarentum, followed by Brookville and for the greater part of her career at Clarion High School.

In addition to her classroom role, she was a cheerleading coach, debate coach, and yearbook advisor.

Mame’s most important role in her life, in addition to her family, was her teaching career and the lives she touched.

Throughout her years as a teacher, she enriched the lives of many students and colleagues.

Outside of the classroom, she was heavily involved in the Clarion community.

She and her husband Dan opened Dan Estadt’s Sports in 1976.

They worked side by side for many years fulfilling their dream as business owners and playing active roles in the Clarion community.

After retirement, Mame served on the Clarion School Board.

Mame especially enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, and celebrating her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s accomplishments.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

Mame is survived by her two children, Kelley Rupert and Dave Estadt (Andrea); her four grandchildren, Lindsay, Mark, Jake and Elizabeth; her two great grandchildren, Haley and Harper; sister Genna Schwartz; brother Paul Siegel and his wife Raine; brother Bill Siegel and his wife Marcia; sister Edna Siegel; sister Debbie Burford and her husband John; sister Mickey Bowersox and her husband Jim; and sisters in law Pat and Nancy Estadt; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She will also be remembered by her friend Tom Hanford and the important people in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives, Jimmy Harbison, “JD” DeChellis, Patti Ventresco and Andrew Boggess; in addition to the many valued friendships and neighbors that she loved.

In addition to her parents and in-laws; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dan; her son, Danny; her brothers Kenny and Larry Siegel, her son-in-law Jon; her great-granddaughter; her brothers in law, Leo Estadt and Dr. Gary Estadt, and nephew Jeff Graham.

Friends and family will be received from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A Christian wake service will be held at the conclusion of the viewing.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Parish with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Free Library: 644 Main Street Clarion, PA 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.