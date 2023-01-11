 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
TonightA chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 1am, then a chance of rain showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

ThursdayShowers, mainly after 11am. High near 48. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday NightRain showers before 3am, then snow showers likely. Low around 33. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
FridaySnow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 18.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
M.L.King DayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Monday NightShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
TuesdayA chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
