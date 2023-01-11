7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
TonightA chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 1am, then a chance of rain showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
ThursdayShowers, mainly after 11am. High near 48. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday NightRain showers before 3am, then snow showers likely. Low around 33. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
FridaySnow showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 18.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
M.L.King DayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Monday NightShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
TuesdayA chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.