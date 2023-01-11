 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Missing 81-Year-Old Man Found Safe

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 08:01 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

scholl (1)LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 81-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday afternoon in Limestone Township has been found safe.

A representative of Clarion-based State Police said 81-year-old Thomas Scholl, of Summerville, was found safe on Wednesday evening.

Scholl had last been seen near his home in the area of Kemmer Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County. He left his residence on Wednesday, January 11, around 2:30 p.m. on a two seat side-by-side utility vehicle and had not been seen since.

Clarion-based State Police, multiple local fire departments, and various other emergency workers could be seen scouring the area of Kemmer Road and Kahle Road on Wednesday evening. A state police helicopter was also used to aid in the search.

Specific details on the search have not been released.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.