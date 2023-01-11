BREAKING NEWS: Missing 81-Year-Old Man Found Safe

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 81-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday afternoon in Limestone Township has been found safe.

A representative of Clarion-based State Police said 81-year-old Thomas Scholl, of Summerville, was found safe on Wednesday evening.

Scholl had last been seen near his home in the area of Kemmer Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County. He left his residence on Wednesday, January 11, around 2:30 p.m. on a two seat side-by-side utility vehicle and had not been seen since.

Clarion-based State Police, multiple local fire departments, and various other emergency workers could be seen scouring the area of Kemmer Road and Kahle Road on Wednesday evening. A state police helicopter was also used to aid in the search.

Specific details on the search have not been released.

