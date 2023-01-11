Building a Safer Website with a New Name: ClarionCounty.Gov

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Improving security is a goal of a plan for Clarion County to change its Internet domain name to clarioncounty.gov from www.co.clarion.pa.us.

Along the way, some help is coming from the FBI and National Guard.

It may seem like a small change, but Clarion County Information Technology Director Chad Johnston (pictured above) told commissioners on Tuesday morning it is part of state and federal efforts to push everyone to change on a global level because they can provide a lot more security for the counties.

“We are working with partners and SISA (Forensic-driven Cybersecurity Experts & Solutions) and other collaborations to build more secure infrastructures for governments at the local and state level,” Johnston explained.

“The benefits of having a dot-gov domain is like brand awareness. It provides a piece of mind that if we send someone an e-mail that has a dot gov, they’re going to know it is coming through from a government agency.”

Johnston added that government domains often have phishing attacks and ransomware where a government or business information system can be held hostage if the IT system is locked down.

“The security of it gives us peace of mind plus anything attacking dot gov or anything that’s going to increase attacks on our current system. The FBI and all of the other governments are watching. They can watch over everybody and help improve cybersecurity and infrastructure security. We’ll get training and a lot more contacts through the FBI and National Guard.

“With all sorts of cyber-attacks, they are going to be able to send us video training and let us know what is actually out there hitting these domains, and it will help us to further understand what’s out there, as much as working with them to protect our domain and our e-mail addresses.”

The project is going to take a while and will start out small, probably first within the IT Department for the change to clarioncounty.gov, according to Johnston.

“We’re going to make it work, and then we will eventually migrate up through the county system. It’s probably going to be a six- or eight-month process because we also have to send in our registration forms for approval. This is all free of charge.”

Part of the change in the directories name will also mean different email addresses, including the clarioncounty.gov. After the changeover of web requests, emails will be directed from the old directory name to the new one.

There will be a cutoff date, and Johnston suggested it may be one year.

Johnston admitted it is a major project but feels his three-person department can handle the new directory name and plans several other major projects in 2023.

“We’re implementing MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) this year, and in December, we’re having the Pennsylvania National Guard coming in to check and see if they can trick our network computer security.”

It is a cat-and-mouse game in making sure computer networks are safe. After safeguards are put in place hackers often find another way to leapfrog or invade the system.

“They figure out a way, and then you get updates to your servers and get things in place, and the next thing you know, they find another way.”

Johnston has worked with Clarion County IT for 16 years and said, knocking on wood, the county system has never been a victim of ransomware. That’s another reason why he welcomes the visit from the National Guard to test the system. The National Guard has to be booked two years ahead of time for the popular service.

“The National Guard is not here to ridicule the county or the department. They’re here to help. They’re here to say ‘you’re strong here, but maybe you could do this something else.’ We’ll get a big report and (they) said that they would work with us to help us. They’re just trying to keep everybody safe.”

