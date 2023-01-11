C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Aiden Hartle as December’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Aiden is a senior at North Clarion High School and is a member of the basketball team. He also participates in baseball in the spring. In his free time, he likes to go fishing, hunting, and lift weights.

His favorite sports memory is playing in the KSAC Championship game for the North Clarion basketball team at Tippin Gym last year.

The most inspiring people in his life are his parents. He is thankful for them taking him to all his athletic activities and always being his biggest supporters.

Aiden’s future plans include attending PennWest Clarion to major in Business Management and will continue his collegiate athletic career with the baseball team.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring December’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Aiden was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.

