Case Against Emlenton Man Who Allegedly Failed to Complete Renovation Project Moves Forward in Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a local man who reportedly failing to complete a renovation project he accepted payment for in 2021 moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Nicholas Eugen Campbell, of Emlenton, waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 10, on the following charges:

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Felony 3

– Receives Advanced Payment for Services and Fails to Perform, Felony 3

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He is currently released on his own recognizance.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for February 15, at 9:00 a.m., in front of Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

Details of the case:

On November 6, 2021, Nicholas Campbell estimated a total of $4,865.00 to replace lumber siding on a known victim’s barn located on Lickingville Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim then paid Campbell $2,400.00 as a deposit for materials.

On January 1, 2022, Campbell delivered a load of lumber with a value of $600.00 to the victim’s residence. Campbell also requested an additional $1,200.00 for the rental of a “man lift” to access the top portion of the barn, the complaint states.

On January 7, 2022, the victim paid the additional $1,200.00 to Campbell, the complaint indicates.

As of April 27, 2022, Campbell had not returned to the victim’s residence to complete the work on the barn.

The victim told police she has attempted to contact Campbell on several occasions and he does not answer his phone, and if he does answer, Campbell “always has an excuse as to why he is not working on her barn,” according to the complaint.

Campbell was arraigned on October 7, 2022, in front of Judge Schill.

