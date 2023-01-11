Clarion County Inmate Allegedly Resists Arrest During Transfer to Another Correctional Facility

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County inmate was charged after he resisted arrest and the incident required multiple officers to restrain him.

According to court documents, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of LaBelle, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on January 4, 2023.

Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck IV was notified of an incident that occurred at the Clarion County Jail intake area in Paint Township, Clarion County, on November 17, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

It was learned that Jerid Cochran was being held in the Clarion County Jail who was currently on state parole, and state parole agents planned to transfer him from the Clarion County Jail to another correctional facility based on his parole violation, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, on November 17, at 2:34 p.m., parole agents arrived at the jail intake area and interacted with inmate Cochran, who was advised that he is being transferred from the Clarion County Jail on a parole violation. Cochran then started to yell at the parole officer that he cannot revoke his parole.

The agent attempted to explain the violation, but Cochran continued to yell and argue. Agents attempted for several minutes to deescalate the situation but were not successful, the complaint notes.

Cochran was instructed to put his hands out so that a transport belt and handcuffs could be placed on him for transport. Cochran stated, “You’re going to have to make me,” the complaint indicates.

The parole agents approached Cochran, who was standing in the intake area of the jail, and grabbed his arm. Cochran immediately tensed up and brought his arms up toward the front of his body and would not comply, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, it took two parole agents and two Clarion Corrections Officers to take Cochran to the ground and overcome his resistance before they could get him handcuffed behind the back and shackles on his legs for transport.

The following charge was filed against Cochran on January 4, 2023:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Cochran faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 14, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

