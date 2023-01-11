Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Pizza Dip

This dip will disappear fast!

Ingredients

2 cups sour cream

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese



1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided1/4 cup chopped pepperoni1 envelope Lipton savory herb with garlic soup mixFrench bread baguette slices, toasted

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, mix sour cream, ricotta cheese, 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and soup mix until blended. Spread into a greased 9-in. pie plate. Sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese.

-Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 35-40 minutes. Serve with baguette slices.

