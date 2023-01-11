Clarion Man Accused of Asking Women at Local Gas Station to Have Sex With Him For Money

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing charges for allegedly asking women at a Clarion Borough gas station to have sex with him for money.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Aun A. Sydnor, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, January 5.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, January 2, Borough Police responded to the Valero gas station on Main Street in Clarion Borough for a report of a “black male in a green hoodie soliciting women on location for sex,” according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, officers located a male matching the description, later identified as Aun Sydnor, and stopped him for investigation, the complaint notes.

The caller stated that while at Valero, Sydnor approached her and asked her if she knew of any friends that would have sex with him. Sydnor then proceeded to offer the victim $300.00 to have sex with him, which she rejected, according to the complaint.

A second victim told police that while at Valero’s gas station, Sydnor also approached her and offered $200.00 to have sex with him, which she rejected, the complaint states.

The following charges were filed against Sydnor on January 5:

– Patronizing Prostitutes, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

He faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 7, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

