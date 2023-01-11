David Carl Puleo, age 57, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence.

Born on January 15, 1965, he was a son of James Albert Puleo and the late Janet Elizabeth Hodge Puleo.

David was a 1982 Oil City High School graduate.

He worked as a tech manager for Quaker State for 10 years, and once they left Oil City, he then worked for what is now known as Honeywell for over 20 years.

David was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

He played softball, eventually also becoming a softball referee.

He played flag football with the brothers often.

David was a huge Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, and Pitt Panther’s fan.

Surviving is his father, James A. Puleo and his step-mother, Loraine; two sisters, Lisa Kosicki and her husband Bob of York, PA, and Laura Saffell and her husband Jarrett of Washington, PA; two step-sisters, Rhonda Adkins and her husband Todd of Oil City, Melissa Hockenberry and her husband Dewey of Pensacola, FL; and David Hauck, who was like a brother to David, of Monument, CO.

Also surviving are nephews, Cory Frey and Evan Frey of Ashville, NC, a niece, Kathryn Gross and significant other Ted Jolley of Clintonville, a nephew, Nicholas Gross and significant other Faithann Kohser of Hopewell, a step-nephew, Mason Hockenberry of Pensacola, FL, and a great nephew, Ayrton Jolley of Clintonville.

Preceding David in death was his mother, Janet Elizabeth Puleo.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. with David’s sister, the Rev. Laura Saffell, officiating.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to Precious Paws, 3636 PA-257, Seneca, PA, 16346.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

