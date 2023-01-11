David Joseph Young, 50, of Rimersburg, died Saturday December 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born on August 31, 1972, in Butler, he was the son of the late David F. and Betty S. (Vlassich) Young.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne E. Smith of Tucson, Arizona, three children, Samantha Priester of Rimersburg, Daniel Smith of Vandergrift, and Sarah Mensak of Tucson, Arizona, two sisters, Deb Best of Rimersburg, and Carolyn Clark of Ford City, three nieces, one nephew, and a great nephew.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

The family asks that any donations be made to the Alcorn Funeral Home, PO Box 244, Hawthorn, PA 16230 to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.