Formation of Clarion 4-H Robotics Club Means New Opportunities for Local Kids

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Robotics Club, a new 4-H chapter, is opening up new opportunities for local youth.

Kristy Hagan is a mother of two boys who attend Clarion Limestone Elementary School. The youngest (8) is involved in numerous sports, such as football, basketball, and “everything boy” says Hagan.

Her oldest, now 10, is more reserved.

“He’s not into sports or scouts but can sit and do Legos for hours,” said Hagan.

After an unsuccessful search for extracurricular activities her 10-year-old son, she discovered that 4-H has a STEM program (the umbrella term used to group together the distinct but related technical disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics), but no volunteers were in place to lead a group in this area.

With a lack of volunteers for the program, Hagan took on the responsibility of heading up a team.

“I have found a great group of individuals to assist me in this new adventure,” said Hagan. “First off, we have a wonderful 4-H Educator Annah Burke from the Clarion & Venango 4-H Penn State Extension Office. She has helped us along the way to get us up and running and educate us on how to get the club started.”

The team also features lead educator Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, who is a STEM Education Program Specialist from the IU6, retired teacher Pam Cyphert, and IT specialists Max Lowrie and Josh Fryer.

Several parents have also stepped up to help the team.

After assembling her new team, the Clarion Robotics Club was officially formed.

“We truly believe that giving this opportunity to our children is going to be a significant key to lifelong success,” said Hagan. “This 4-H program provides so many valuable life lessons for leadership and working together as a team.”

Hagan said the curriculum is facilitated through Penn State.

“We have decided to start our program with something called ‘Junk Drawer Robotics,’ which uses everyday household items to build things,” said Hagan. “It makes science, engineering and technology engaging. All the children will start out at level one, even if it is a bit below their learning level, and move forward at their own pace.”

“We will have the older kids help the younger kids if they get too far behind, which will alone be a wonderful lesson to the older kids. Our club will have children officers, who will learn amazing leadership skills. We will also do community service activities to engage them in understanding how important it is to help others.”

The Clarion Robotics Club is for kids ages 8-14 and will convene at the Clarion County YMCA on January 17, 2023 (see schedule below) where the kids will get to meet each other, participate in ice-breaker activities and start junk drawer robotics.

So far, kids from Clarion, Clarion Limestone, North Clarion, Keystone, Redbank Valley, and A-C Valley school districts and even some from Jefferson County have attended or plan to attend the workshops.

Hagan looks forward to future activities such as building Bristle Bots (robots made from a toothbrush) and field trips to robotics competitions.

“Everyone is welcome, we’re excited to get the word out, and we are looking forward to this new journey.”

For more information on the program, call the Penn State Extension-Clarion County at 814-223-9028 or email [email protected]

(images from the Clarion County 4-H Robotics Open House at the Clarion YMCA on 12/14/22. 50 kids participated in the open house and 30 are currently signed up for the first club meeting on January 17th)

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.