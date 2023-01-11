 

Former Haskell Furniture Company Owner Marcella Buzard Haskell Passes Away at 104

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

MarcellaMarcella Buzard Haskell, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on January 1, 2023, with her daughter at her side.

Born in Erie, Pa., on January 29, 1918, she would have been 105 at the end of January.

Her parents were Cora and Holland Buzard of Limestone, Pa., where Marcella was raised.

She was the eldest of twelve children and was a graduate of Clarion Area High School.

She married John Porter Haskell and joined Haskell Furniture Company as an interior decorator and designer in home furnishings.

John and Marcella retired to Scottsdale, AZ, in 1983.

She was preceded in death by John in August 2000.

She is survived by one sister, Sue Daugherty, of Florida, and two brothers, Douglas and Dick, of Titusville, Pa.; a son, Jack Haskell, of Grantham, NH, and a daughter, Pamela Hardy, of Denver, CO; four grandchildren, Kelli Grace, Shana Abderhalden, Jonathan Hardy, and Tyler Hardy; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring in Clarion. A date has not yet been determined.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Donations in Marcella’s honor may be made to the Clarion Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


