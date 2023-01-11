Helen L. Doutt, born January 3, 1928, in Polk, a beloved daughter of Orville and Mary Heasley Hutchison, died peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sugarcreek Station.

Helen worked as an LPN at the Erie County Home, and the former Venango County Home.

She also worked at the former Grandview Convalescent Home as a nurse, but then transferred to the housekeeping/laundry department as supervisor.

When that facility closed, she went to work at Polk Center, but retired from there to take care of her parents.

Helen and her spouse, Leonard “Skinny” Doutt loved to camp, and had a camp at Lake Wilhelm for 18 years.

She also loved to travel and in 1966, she was able to fly to Paris, Luxembourg, Germany and Barcelona, Spain where she attended a bullfight.

Before COVID, Helen belonged to three card clubs, and enjoyed playing Bingo.

She also had volunteered with RSVP at the Franklin Towers, and helped with the mailings for Community Ambulance Service.

She enjoyed shopping and TV ministries.

Helen leaves three nieces: Irma Blauser (Bob); Mary Beth (Quay) Rearick; and Bobbie Nelson, and many great nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Ronda McCartney for her care and friendship in Helen’s last years.

Besides her parents and spouse; two brothers: Robert Hutchison and Russell Brockway; nephews: John Hutchison and Ray Nelson, Sr.; and a niece, Emma Raup preceded her to heaven.

Friends may call Thursday 3-5PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin; where funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 5PM with Pastor Shawn Johnson of Sugarcreek Station, presiding.

Helen will be laid to rest privately in Lupher Chapel Cemetery beside her family.

Memorials in Helen’s memory may be made to Community Ambulance Service.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

