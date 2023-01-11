IUP Students from Clarion, Forest County Achieve Dean’s List Honor

INDIANA, Pa. – The following local students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Dean’s List students, their hometowns, majors, and degrees they are seeking are:

Clarion: Dorothy Cathy Kalinowski, BS in Nutrition/Dietetics

Tionesta: Lucia Dava Rakoci, Lower Allegheny Boulevard, B.S. in Biology BS + Sec Sci Ed Cert.

New Bethlehem: Bryson John-William Bain, BS in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Matthew David Green, BS in Management Information Systems/Information Technology; Christian J. McDonald, BA in Criminology.

Rimersburg: Teja L. Hageter, BS in Kinesiology, Health, and Sports Science/Sports Administration

East Brady: Maura L. King, BSEd in Early Childhood and Special Education

Shippenville: Amanda Matus, BS in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management

Strattanville: Alana Lee McMaster, BA in Criminology

Emlenton: Anthony Charles Palmer, BS in Medical Imaging/Echocardiography

Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

The full list of dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.

