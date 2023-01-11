Jerry Harold Fair, 19, of Parker, PA, passed away unexpectedly on early Monday morning, January 9, 2023.

Born in Butler on April 11, 2003, Jerry was the son of William “Bill” Fair and Rhonda Fair, both of Parker.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his buggy.

He was known for his humor, jokes, and especially his sarcasm.

Jerry was always the best friend that he could be for those he cared for.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is survived by his sister, Ashlynn Fair of Parker, and his brother, Jacob (Kaitlyn) Fair of Nickleville. As well as his fiancé, Jacey Pritt of Knox, her parents, Heather and Richard “Bert” Pritt of Knox, and her brother, Brandon Pritt.

Surviving is his chocolate lab, Chloe, his maternal grandparents, Ron and Linda Dehart of Parker, his paternal grandparents, Bill and Joyce Fair of Parker, along with his aunts and uncles, Charlene (Rob) Bartley, Crystal (Bill Rowe) Milford, Jared (Angie) Dehart, and Andy (Michelle) Dehart. One niece, Ella Fair, and cousins, Cole and Caden Dehart, Lucas Dehart, Lindsay (Corey) Sherman, Kelsey (Devin) Milford, and Shannon (Kyle) Sasala. He is survived by numerous cousins.

Jerry is preceded in death by his great-grandparents and great-uncles.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12th, from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne).

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM Friday, January 13th, at the Park Hill Church of God in West Freedom.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.