Liberto to Deliver Keynote for MLK Community Breakfast at Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. – Penn West Clarion will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, in Eagle Commons.

This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Creating Peace Through Art.

BreAnna Kirkland Liberto, owner of Clarion Center for the Arts, will be the keynote speaker.

Liberto grew up studying piano, dance, and theater, and she knew that her life’s work would be within the world of performing arts. She opened Clarion Center for the Arts as a 19-year-old college sophomore studying small business management.

Since its foundation, Clarion Center for the Arts has used dance, music, theater, and circus to help kids become compassionate, confident, creative young leaders who are ready to change the world.

“If the arts aren’t being used to make a difference, then they’re being wasted,” Liberto said.

Liberto graduated from Penn West Clarion in 2014. When she’s not at the center, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their dogs, Plutarch and Effie.

The breakfast, provided by Aramark, begins at 9:00 a.m. Jim Geiger, Penn West senior vice president for Advancement, will welcome guests. Ariana Futch, a Pennwest student majoring in psychology/sociology, will present the student address.

Student Raquita Williams, a sociology/psychology major, will serve as mistress of ceremonies, and Pastor Jake Jacobson will lead the opening and closing prayer.

