Pandemic, Condition of Cranberry Mall Contribute to Closure of Movie Theater

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The closure of the movie theater at the Cranberry Mall is a combination of post-pandemic audience size, the poor condition of the mall, and the expiration of a lease.

(Archived photo above: The Movies at Cranberry as seen in September of 2017.)

For 15 years, The Movies at Cranberry has been owned by Jon Goldstein and managed by Margery Lintz.

“I was the GM that opened it. We opened on April 13, 2007,” said Lintz in a telephone interview with exploreVenango.com. “When we took over, the theater was horrible. We took it down to the dirt, renovated it, and spent about $1.3MM on the renovations.”

Previous to Goldstein’s operation, the theater at the mall was owned and operated by Carmike Cinemas. That company was absorbed by cinema giant AMC Theaters in 2016 after 34 years of ups and downs, including bankruptcy, a partial acquisition by Mark Cuban, the purchase of at least five smaller theater operators, and, eventually, the sale to AMC.

AMC quickly closed smaller, unprofitable theaters while it rebranded others as AMC Classic. The Carmike theater at the Cranberry Mall was closed shortly after the acquisition.

Until the COVID-19 Pandemic of 2022, The Movies at Cranberry, according to Lintz, was a profitable business, even as the mall around it appeared to crumble.

“We were a booming, successful business until the pandemic hit. Then people were just to scared to come out and sit in a theater. We’re down 60%, 65%, and have been for two years,” she said.

Goldstein agrees with his soon-to-be former general manager but says he was trying to make things work.

“We were shut down because of COVID. It was very difficult to come up with a solution for both us and the landlord,” he said. “We were paying full rent plus we were trying to pay off some of the back rent that we owed. The people weren’t coming back enough, so we were headed toward insolvency. We said we’d be happy to stay if you can restructure our lease to at least give us a chance to build the business back up. They just didn’t have any interest in that.”

Goldstein’s story seems to be an echo of previous tenants of the mall who have been forced, or have been strongly invited, to leave.

As previously reported, several tenants left Cranberry Mall in 2022 citing rising rents and what they characterized as unreasonable treatment by the previous owner who required them to pay higher rates retroactively in order to extend their lease.

When tenants wouldn’t or couldn’t agree to the new terms, they were evicted with as little as a two-day notice, according to Patty Ace. Ace’s store, DAPA Decor, was a tenant from 2018 until they were evicted on August 1, 2022.

“It did not seem to us that they really wanted to have tenants in the mall,” Goldstein stated. “It wasn’t feasible to pay the rent that they wanted. It was kind of like, ‘Pay this ridiculous amount of rent that we want, or leave.’ And so, a lot of people just left.”

“It’s a sad time for us. We love the community. We love the area. We’ve had a lot of loyal customers through the years. It’s a sad day for everyone,” Lintz said, who is now working hard to get the theater closed down.

When asked about what the future holds for her employees, she said, “I have about nine employees, and I will assist them any way I can with referrals for new jobs— whatever I can do for them. They’re good kids, they work hard, and I don’t think in these times they’ll have trouble finding a new job.”

Besides the effects of the pandemic, Lintz blames the state of the mall as another reason why her customers didn’t come back. She calls the parking lot “a war zone” and says the roof leaks.

“The owners have put no money into the mall, and that’s a problem for our patrons who don’t want to come out because they’re afraid they’re going to fall into a hole. The mall is a disaster,” Lintz explained.

Goldstein added, “Did the condition of the mall affect our decision to close? The answer is yes. My manager has heard from several customers saying they won’t come to the mall because they’re afraid their car is going to be destroyed (while) driving into the parking lot.

“When you look at the mall, it isn’t a very inviting place. They haven’t maintained it. They haven’t put any money into it.”

“We’ve been losing money for three years. We were hopeful that we’d get back to the point where we could make it work, but it just didn’t seem like they cared about the economic reality we were facing,” Goldstein said. “And, they have that right. They’re the landlord, they own the building.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.