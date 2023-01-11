 

Randy Lee Waitz

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Randy Lee Waitz, 46, of Oil City, PA, passed away Jan. 3, 2023 at his home.

Born August 30, 1976 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Larry & Carole Payne Waitz.

Randy was a graduate of Titusville High School and also graduated from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Ohio.

He had worked as a welder for many years and was currently working security for Komatsu.

He enjoyed cooking and in younger years, he enjoyed swimming and riding his ATV.

He enjoyed the companionship of his dog Missy and his cat Coca.

He is survived by his parents.

And by two sisters, Wendy and her husband Dr. Scott Warner of FL and Dr. Rainy Waitz of Titusville.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Floyd & Florence Payne, and Howard & Irene Waitz.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be private.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


