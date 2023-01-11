Sherry L. Swab, 72, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born in Crawford County on July 8, 1950, she was the daughter of Clyde E. and Vivian Cramer Swab.

She married Thomas Frankenberger, Sr., who died in the line of duty in 1979.

Surviving are two children, Thomas Frankenberger, Jr. and Shelly Frankenberger, three grandchildren Billy Joe, Joshua, and Thomas Frankenberger, III, and three great-grandchildren Malachai, Emma and Rosie.

Sherry is additionally survived by her special friend, Pasquale Bennardo, Jr. and two brothers Jeff Swab and Larry Swab.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings Louis Swab, Dana Swab and Thomas Cramer.

Per Sherry’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

