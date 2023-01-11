 

SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op on January 13

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

under the sun_2 (1)CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Don’t miss the first auction of 2023, Friday, January 13th, at the Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building of the Cranberry Mall.

The auction is loaded with new and old stock toys, vintage furniture, expensive household items, antiques, jewelry, and an assortment of box lots.

Co_Op Star wars (1)

The auction is held indoors and food and seating will be available.

Box lots start at 5:00 p.m. with the main auction immediately following.

721526265_zm (1)

To view the full auction listing click the link below:

https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3744800.html?kwd=&zip=16248&category=0

Terms: Bidder # with valid ID, Paid for in full auction day, Cash or PA check with valid ID, NO BUYER’S PREMIUM will be charged to any purchases, Sales tax will be charged unless tax exempt.

Come by early to check out the auction items and some of the great vendor items on display at the Venango County Co-Op.

under the sun (1)

The Co-Op has over 140 vendors with new ones being added weekly, including the latest, Under The Sun.

Do you have a small business and want a great, inexpensive place to sell your items? Stop in and talk to Rich or give him a call at 440-661-0372.

The Venango County Co-Op Hours
Wednesday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.

The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.

Venango Co_op


