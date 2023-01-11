 

SPONSORED: DuBrook Inc. to Offer Decorative Concrete Demonstration

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

dubrook demonstation (1)DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Together with Brickform®, A Division of Solomon Colors, Inc., DuBrook will be offering a free decorative concrete demonstration on Thursday, February 16.

The demonstration will be held at the Dubrook location in DuBois, located at 40 Parkway Drive, and is open to general construction contractors, concrete construction contractor companies, and their employees.

Demonstrations will include stamped concrete systems, exposed aggregate, stains, concrete dimensions stencils, and Day1™ Finishing Aid.

Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, email [email protected] or stop by DuBrook locations in St Marys, Clarion, or DuBois. Be sure to let them know the number of spaces you are reserving.

DuBrookDecorativeConcreteDemoInfo (1)

Clarion Plant:
88 Glenn Redi-Mix Lane
Clarion, PA 16214
Phone: 814-226-8411

DuBois Plant:
40 Parkway Drive
DuBois, PA 15801
Phone: 814-371-3111

St. Mary’s Plant:
875 Theresia Street
St Marys, PA 15857
Phone: 814-834-3111

For more information, visit DuBrook’s website: https://dubrookinc.com/.

DuBrook Logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
