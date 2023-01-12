7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Showers, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before noon. High near 48. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight – Showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 32. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
M.L.King Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
