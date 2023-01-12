Case Against Rimersburg Man for Felony Auto Theft Moves Forward in Court

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)— The case against a Rimersburg man for felony auto theft moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 31-year-old James Anthony Ganoe, of Rimersburg, were ordered held for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 10, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn:

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

Conspiracy – Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Felony 2

Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Ganoe remains in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000 monetary bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for February 15, at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Liberty Street in Clarion on December 20 for failure to return a car. Officers spoke to a known female who stated that she loaned her car to a friend and the friend’s boyfriend, James Ganoe. The victim stated that the two were going to go to two pharmacies for clean needles. After “a while had past she started messaging them as to where they were.”

The victim stated that she received a message from her friend who said they were at one of the pharmacies. She tried calling but only got messages. She said the friend stopped returning messages around 5:00 p.m. that day, according to the complaint.

In addition, previously in the day, the friend and Ganoe had arrived at her apartment having walked from Walmart. She said she felt bad for them and let them stay overnight. She said she only gave permission to the friend to borrow and drive the car, and that she believed that the friend had a driver’s license.

The officer asked the victim for the make and model of the vehicle. The victim said it is a 2016 For Escape, maroon in color, with a temporary tag still in the window. She said that it is registered only to her and that she had purchased the vehicle in October 2022. She did not know the license plate number, the complaint notes.

The officer then created a 99-mile BOLO (be on the lookout) request for the Office of Emergency Services (OES) and faxed it to them at 11:12 p.m., according to the complaint.

On December 22 at about 3:38 p.m., the victim called the Clarion Borough Police. She advised them that she received a Facebook message from Ganoe who told her that her car was parked at 158 Point Plaza in Butler. He said he hit a deer and the car is damaged, the complaint states.

A call was put into Butler County Control at 3:45 p.m. At 3:49 p.m., a Butler Township Police officer called and said he would attempt to locate the vehicle.

At 7:43 that evening, officers went back to the victim’s apartment and obtained photos of the Facebook messages confirming the victim’s story, the complaint notes.

Butler-based Pennsylvania State Police on December 24 contacted the Clarion Borough Police and said the car had been found abandoned. It was towed to a garage, and the victim was notified of its location to make arrangements for its recovery, the complaint states.

Ganoe was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn on January 2.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.